In Brief: HK to close all but two border crossings

HK to close all but two border crossings

HONG KONG • Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced yesterday the closure of all but two border crossings with mainland China to shut out the coronavirus, with only the Shenzhen Bay joint checkpoint and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge remaining open. The city's international airport will also remain open.

Mrs Lam was speaking hours after more than 2,500 workers from the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA) went on strike to call for the entire border to be shut and better protection for hospital staff. She has rejected calls to shut all borders, saying it would be "inappropriate and impractical" as well as "discriminatory".

HAEA chairman Winnie Yu said she expected around 9,000 of the alliance's roughly 18,000 members to strike today.

REUTERS

Indonesia to halt China food imports

JAKARTA • Indonesia will temporarily stop food and beverage imports from China as a precaution to prevent the coronavirus spreading to the country, Indonesia's Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto said yesterday.

He said the measure would be put in place soon and remain in place until "the virus problem ends". China is Indonesia's biggest trade partner.

Indonesia, which has so far not reported any confirmed cases of the virus, has evacuated 237 citizens and one foreign national, married to an Indonesian, from Wuhan. The evacuees, mostly students, landed on Sunday and will be quarantined for 14 days on Natuna Islands, which lie between Borneo and Peninsular Malaysia.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Russia may deport foreign cases

MOSCOW • Russia said yesterday it may deport foreigners who test positive for the virus as Russian military planes flew in to evacuate its citizens from Hubei province.

Russia, which reported its first two cases of the virus last week, stopped passenger trains to China as of Sunday night.

Moscow has already restricted direct flights to China, and the remaining flights are being routed through a separate terminal at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport.

REUTERS

Cruise lines to bar China visitors

FRANKFURT • Cruise lines worldwide will deny boarding to passengers and crew who have recently travelled to China, a global industry body said yesterday, as fears grew over the virus.

In a statement, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) said its members were taking extra precautions to prevent an outbreak of the virus on board cruise ships, where infections can spread rapidly. CLIA represents some of the world's largest and best-known cruise lines, including TUI, AIDA, MSC, Costa, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruises.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pakistan resumes China flights

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan said yesterday that it was resuming flights to and from China, three days after it suspended them because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

"Flight operations with China have resumed," Mr Zafar Mirza, a public health adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan, told reporters yesterday.

"I personally received passengers from China this morning. I checked the whole system step by step and we have not seen any suspected patients needed to be kept under observation," he added.

The decision was questioned by medical experts in the country, where investment in healthcare has been woefully lacking for decades.

So far there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Pakistan, but four students living in Wuhan have been infected.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE