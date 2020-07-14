In Brief: Germany cases fall, but infection rate up

Germany cases fall, but infection rate up

BERLIN • Germany recorded a decline in the number of coronavirus cases, but the infection rate rose above the key threshold of 1.0 on Sunday - the first time in almost three weeks.

The number of new cases each day has remained well below 1,000 for about a month. Still, the current infection rate of 1.04 means 100 infected people are estimated to pass the disease to 104 others.

BLOOMBERG

New study says virus immunity short-lived

PARIS • Patients who recover from coronavirus infections may lose their immunity to reinfection within months, according to research released yesterday that experts said could have a "significant" influence on how governments manage the pandemic.

In the first study of its kind, a team led by researchers from King's College London examined the levels of antibodies in more than 90 patients.

An expert said the research reiterated the need for everyone to continue taking measures to mitigate virus spread.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Remdesivir effective in 1 in 3 Korean cases

SEOUL • One in three South Korean patients seriously ill with Covid-19 showed an improvement after being given Gilead Sciences' antiviral remdesivir, the health authorities said.

However, more research was needed to determine if this was attributable to the drug or other factors such as patients' immunity and other therapies, they said.

REUTERS

2 potential vaccines on US 'fast track'

WASHINGTON • Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE said yesterday that two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines have received "fast track" designation from the US health agency, speeding up the regulatory review process.

This could potentially make them eligible for "priority review", under which the agency aims to decide on an approval within six months.

REUTERS