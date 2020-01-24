In Brief: Flight from Wuhan lands in Australia

Flight from Wuhan lands in Australia

SYDNEY • One of the last flights out of the epidemic-hit Chinese city of Wuhan was met by biosecurity officials when it landed in Australia yesterday.

Passengers said they were questioned by health officials, who briefed them on symptoms of the novel coronavirus and handed out leaflets with advice.

Australia's chief medical officer, Dr Brendan Murphy, said no ill passengers were found on the flight to Sydney, which left Wuhan shortly before China placed the city under quarantine and barred all departing aircraft.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hong Kong sets up quarantine zones

HONG KONG • Hong Kong has turned two holiday camps, including a former military barracks, into quarantine zones for people who may have come into contact with carriers of the Wuhan virus, officials announced yesterday.

The same sites were used as quarantine facilities during the deadly Sars outbreak 17 years ago.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Man in Mexico falls ill after Wuhan trip

MEXICO CITY • A man who fell ill in Mexico on Monday after a December trip to Wuhan is under observation as a potential case of the coronavirus.

The 57-year-old molecular biology professor works for the Instituto Politecnico Nacional university in the city of Reynosa, which borders the United States. He returned to Mexico on Jan 10 via a Mexico City airport and flew to the state of Tamaulipas, the Mexican authorities said.

BLOOMBERG

16 contacts of US patient monitored

NEW MEXICO • At least 16 people had close contact with a Washington state man diagnosed as the first US case of the coronavirus and are being monitored for the illness that has killed 17 people in China.

The 30-year-old patient is doing well and may soon be released from hospital, officials said on Wednesday. None of those in close contact with the patient has displayed symptoms of the flu-like illness.

REUTERS