In Brief: Euro chat initiative reduces stereotypes

Euro chat initiative reduces stereotypes

Brexit, climate change, migrants. Topics such as these divide Europeans, fuelling mistrust among citizens. To bridge the gap, media outlets from across Europe hosted face-to-face conversations with global political opponents. The initiative managed to reduce stereotypes about people from the other side of the political spectrum.

SPARKNEWS

Swiss radio channel airs the voices of migrants

In Bellinzona, Switzerland, a new radio channel airs content produced by contributors hailing from all over the world. The multilingual and intercultural Radio Chiara broadcasts migrant-focused content and hopes to create a tight network between cultures to facilitate integration. Radio Chiara also plans to broadcast lullabies in different languages.

LA REGIONE

Energy-efficient housing for needy residents in US city

A new project in Portland, Maine, is building "passive" houses to provide heated, affordable housing for underprivileged locals. Bayside Anchor, an apartment building for low-income residents that is near the city's downtown, boasts thick walls, triple-glazed windows and a sophisticated ventilation system that keeps the heat in and cold out in winter.

THE CHRISTIAN SCIENCE MONITOR

Egypt's successful campaign against hepatitis C expands

Egypt's successful implementation of a massive campaign to detect and treat hepatitis C began in 2006. Today, millions have benefited from free check-ups, while more than 580,000 people have received treatment. Co-funded by the World Bank, the programme is expanding to include refugees and provide treatments to other African countries as well.

L'ECONOMISTE

Argentina clubhouse reaches out to people with mental illness

Based on a New York clubhouse model, an Argentinian clubhouse called Casa del Parana has helped integrate people with mental issues back into society. Since its creation, it has welcomed 155 members, while its work scheme allows members with mental disorders to regain autonomy.

LA NACION

Ex-robber forms group that helps at-risk youth in France

Through a motor home that travels across France, Médiation Nomade organises discussions in market squares, giving hope to youth from troubled suburbs. Founded by former robber Yazid Kherfi, the association has reduced tensions between young people and the police. Mr Kherfi has also organised conference-debates in 48 prisons, for 650 prisoners in all.

LE FIGARO

Uganda project tackles social issues through traditional dance

A youth-led project, Kuhamahama, visits different rural areas around Uganda, and incorporates messages addressing the most prevalent issues in the areas they visit into traditional dances. The project has travelled to more than 80 villages in east and northern Uganda, allowing youth to earn income while addressing social issues.

DAILY MONITOR

Belgian hostel makes it easier for hearing-impaired guests

A youth hostel in the small Belgian town of Bouillon is training its staff in sign language, which is underused in the tourism sector. This will help hostel staff better meet the needs of hearing-impaired clients. Its 13 staff are now able to facilitate interactions between hearing and non-hearing guests. The initiative may be extended to all of Belgium's youth hostels.

LE SOIR

Nigeria network uses sports to promote peace and inclusion

Nigerian peace-building expert Michael Sodipo founded the Peace Initiative Network to promote peace and development in a region that has been mired in conflict and tensions for decades. The non-governmental organisation in Kano uses education and sports to empower youth and women, while reducing tensions between different ethnic groups.

THE NATION

Resources of Young Afghans (Roya) gets sponsors for kids

After seeing Afghan youth begging on the streets in 2016, Roya founder Kara Lozier, 56, located sponsors to pay for English classes and computer training for them. The initiative now has 350 children attending, with some at school free until sponsors are found. Ms Lozier, an American, and all its local coordinators are working voluntarily.

HAST E SUBH