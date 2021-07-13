In Brief: Don't order booster shots yet: WHO

Don't order booster shots yet: WHO

GENEVA • Countries should not be ordering booster shots for their vaccinated populations while other countries have yet to receive Covid-19 vaccines, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said yesterday.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that some countries and regions are ordering millions of booster doses before other countries have had supplies to vaccinate their health workers and the most vulnerable.

He singled out vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna as companies that were aiming to provide booster shots in countries where there were already high levels of vaccination. He said they should instead direct their doses to Covax, the vaccine sharing programme.

REUTERS

Sydney cases spike amid lockdown

SYDNEY • Australia reported another spike in new coronavirus cases, as a lockdown in the country's largest city Sydney failed to halt a rapidly growing cluster of cases.

The health authorities reported 112 cases in Sydney yesterday, a record for this wave of infections, despite a citywide lockdown that is in its third week and looking likely to be extended beyond its slated end on Friday.

Sydneysiders are ordered not to leave home unless for food, medical treatment or daily exercise.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cases in South Korea dip

SEOUL • South Korea logged its highest number of new coronavirus cases on a Sunday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, although the tally of 1,100 was below three straight days of record infections.

Starting yesterday, the government imposed the strictest level of social distancing in Seoul and neighbouring areas for the first time, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6pm.

The new wave has so far brought fewer serious cases and deaths, but the authorities are concerned over the rising number of young patients who have not yet received Covid-19 vaccines, and the spread of the Delta variant.

REUTERS