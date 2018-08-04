In Brief: China, EU vow to support free trade

China, EU vow to support free trade

China and the European Union (EU) reaffirmed yesterday that they would jointly promote multilateralism and support free trade amid trade disputes with the United States.

Top EU diplomat Federica Mogherini said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the EU treats China as a major and key strategic partner, and will not adopt any policy against China.

The EU stands with China in promoting multilateralism and supporting free trade, she said, adding that the EU is willing to further enhance strategic communication and cooperation with China.

XINHUA

US, Turkey agree to resolve disputes

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu agreed yesterday to try to resolve a series of disputes, after relations between the Nato allies sank to their lowest point in decades.

Their meeting in Singapore followed Washington's imposition on Wednesday of sanctions on two Turkish ministers over the case of Andrew Brunson, a US pastor on trial in Turkey for backing terrorism.

US State Department spokesman Heather Nauert described their conversation as constructive. "They agreed to continue to try to resolve the issues between our two countries," she said.

REUTERS

China pivotal to saving N-deal: Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister said yesterday that China was pivotal to salvaging a multilateral nuclear agreement for the Middle Eastern country after the US withdrew from it in May.

International sanctions were lifted under the 2015 pact between world powers and Teheran in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme. But US President Donald Trump has ordered US sanctions on Teheran after pulling out of the deal. A State Department official said Washington has told allies to cut imports of Iranian oil by November.

"The role of China in the implementation of JCPOA, in achieving JCPOA, and now in sustaining JCPOA, will be pivotal," Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, referring to the technical name for the nuclear deal.

His Chinese counterpart Wang Yi said after their meeting yesterday that China is willing to work with all parties to continue safeguarding the Iran nuclear deal, the Xinhua news agency reported.

REUTERS