In Brief: Biden vaccinated on live television

Biden vaccinated on live television

NEW YORK • US President-elect Joe Biden was injected with the coronavirus vaccine on live television at the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, sending a message to Americans across the country that the vaccine is safe to take.

"Left's good," he told the nurse practitioner who administered the vaccine on Monday, rolling up the sleeve of his black, long-sleeved turtleneck and exposing his left arm. "You just go ahead any time you're ready."

He credited the Trump administration for its work on Operation Warp Speed, which helped to deliver a quick vaccine.

Mr Biden, however, warned Americans that vigilance in the coming months was still necessary. "It's going to take time," he said, encouraging people to continue to wear masks and keep a social distance. "If you don't have to travel, don't travel," he said. "It's really important."

NYTIMES

Suga: No need for state of emergency in Japan

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated there was no need for Japan to call a national state of emergency, even as the healthcare authorities declared their own state of emergency for the medical system as coronavirus infection rates continue to rise.

Mr Suga said the head of the government's expert panel on the coronavirus pandemic had told him "we're not there yet" with regard to calling a state of emergency.

"We need to show the results of our coronavirus countermeasures," he said during an interview on national television late on Monday.

REUTERS

Thai PM blames outbreak on migrant workers

SAMUT SAKHON (Thailand) • Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has blamed a coronavirus outbreak linked to the kingdom's largest seafood market on low-paid migrant workers employed in Thailand's lucrative shrimp industry.

Thailand has been on high alert since last Thursday, when a 67-year-old prawn seller from Mahachai market tested positive for Covid-19. Contact tracing and mass testing found more than 800 cases so far linked to the site - a major outbreak for a country which previously had just 4,000 confirmed infections.

The majority of the new cases are workers from Myanmar.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE