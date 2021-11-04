In Brief: Biden motorcade sees net-zero clothing

Biden motorcade sees net-zero clothing

GLASGOW • The leader of the United States is used to crowds and curious onlookers wherever he goes - but probably not a naked Scotsman with a mobile phone.

Reporters travelling with US President Joe Biden's motorcade from Edinburgh to Glasgow observed more than they bargained for. "At one point when we were still on smaller country roads, a large, naked Scottish man stood at his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone," a report from Mr Scott Detrow of National Public Radio said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Carbon price tag of your wardrobe

GLASGOW • Dealing with climate change requires the fashion sector to transform as well.

Under the United Nations Fashion Charter, fashion firms committed to reducing climate emissions by at least 30 per cent by 2030. The areas for reductions include companies' manufacturing facilities and supply chains, where an estimated 90 per cent of the fashion industry's emissions lie.

Non-profit environmental group Stand.earth said: "Our new analysis found that fashion companies have made little to no progress in eliminating coal and other fossil fuels from their supply chains."

Audrey Tan and David Fogarty

Coughing up more greenbacks

GLASGOW • Climate finance is one of the biggest sticking points at the UN talks, with rich nations having failed to meet a 2020 deadline to deliver US$100 billion (S$135 billion) a year in funds to help developing nations transition from fossil fuels and prepare for climate impacts.

Last week, COP26 president Alok Sharma said the goal would be met only in 2023.

But US climate envoy John Kerry suggested that next year could be an option. Helping things was a pledge on Tuesday by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that his country would contribute up to US$10 billion over five years.

Audrey Tan and David Fogarty