In Brief: Australia to tap biosecurity law

Australia to tap biosecurity law

SYDNEY • Australia will use a little-known biosecurity law to restrict the movements of people suspected of having the coronavirus, its attorney-general said yesterday. Australia on Monday confirmed its first community transmission after a doctor contracted the coronavirus. It is not known how the man in his 50s was infected.

REUTERS

Myanmar turns luxury liner away

YANGON • Myanmar stopped a cruise ship carrying hundreds of tourists from docking in the country, a senior tourism official said yesterday, citing fears passengers could be carrying the coronavirus.

The Silver Spirit, a luxury liner operated by Monaco-based Silversea Cruises, last docked at Phuket, Thailand, and was scheduled to stop at Thilawa today.

REUTERS

Chinese censorship started in December

BEIJING • Chinese social media platforms began censoring references to coronavirus and keywords critical of the government's handling of the infection as early as December, Toronto-based Citizen Lab said in a report yesterday.

The cyber research group said the findings, gathered between December and last month, suggest firms "received official guidance" on how to manage virus content in the early stages of the outbreak, which expanded throughout the testing period.

REUTERS

Ukraine sees first confirmed case

KIEV • Ukraine has its first confirmed coronavirus case, Mr Ihor Kuzin, acting head of the Health Ministry's public health centre, said yesterday. The man was hospitalised last Saturday in the western city of Chernivtsi.

REUTERS