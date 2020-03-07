In Brief : Australia shuts school after teen is infected

Australia shuts school after teen is infected

SYDNEY • Australia ordered its first school closure yesterday after a 16-year-old student in Sydney tested positive for the coronavirus, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the public bill for treating infected patients could top A$1 billion (S$915.7 million).

Desperate to ensure the coronavirus does not spread, the New South Wales government ordered the closure of the Epping Boys High School in the city's north for at least one day.

Health officials said the 1,200 students and staff will need to quarantine themselves.

Australia has recorded 60 cases of the coronavirus, while two elderly people have died from the virus as the authorities struggle to contain the outbreak.

REUTERS

Saudi Arabia reopens two Islamic holy sites

CAIRO • Saudi Arabia reopened two of the most holy religious sites in Islam, Al-Haram Mosque in Mecca and Al-Masjid al Nabawy in Medina, after they were closed for sterilisation to halt the spread of the coronavirus, state TV Al-Ekhbariya has reported.

Saudi Arabia closed the sites to foreign pilgrims and traditional tourists from about 25 countries to stop the spread of the virus. It also said that citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries wishing to enter must wait 14 days after returning from outside the region.

Saudi Arabia has reported five cases of the coronavirus. It was not clear from the Al-Ekhbariya report yesterday if pilgrims would be allowed to return to the sites.

REUTERS

Senior Iranian official dies of Covid-19

TEHERAN • An adviser to Iran's foreign minister who took part in the 1979 US Embassy hostage crisis has died from coronavirus, the official Irna news agency reported.

Mr Hossein Sheikholeslam, "a veteran and revolutionary diplomat", died late on Thursday, Irna said.

Iran has been scrambling to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus, which has so far infected 4,747 people and killed at least 124 people in the Islamic republic.

Some of those who died are politicians or government officials.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Starbucks halts use of reusable cups

WASHINGTON • Reusable cups are in vogue for reducing waste but are no longer welcome at Starbucks cafes over fears of the coronavirus, the coffee chain announced.

"We are pausing the use of personal cups and 'for here' ware in our stores," executive vice-president Rossann Williams said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that Starbucks would honour its discount of 10 US cents (15 Singapore cents) for customers who arrive with their own cup even if it will not fill it.

In 2018, 1.3 per cent of the customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa were served drinks in cups they brought along, the company said in its annual report.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE