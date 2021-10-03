Heart inflammation link to Moderna jab

OTTAWA • Canadian health officials say data suggests reported cases of rare heart inflammation were relatively higher after Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine compared with the Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

The data also indicated heart inflammation occurs more often in adolescents and adults under 30 years of age, and more often in males.

The statement from the Public Health Agency of Canada on Friday said the majority of the affected individuals experienced relatively mild illness and recovered quickly.

Separately, United States health officials are hoping data on Israeli military personnel can help clarify the risk of heart muscle inflammation in younger people who have received Pfizer-BioNTech's booster shots - a potential factor for American regulators as they consider granting full approval of these boosters.

A condition called myocarditis has in rare cases been linked to the two-dose mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, mostly in younger males, but US health officials are trying to better understand the risk.

REUTERS

Australia records 2,355 new cases

MELBOURNE • Australia reported 2,355 new cases of the Delta coronavirus variant yesterday, as the push to vaccinate the country's population continues in order to end lockdowns and allow for the reopening of international borders.

Victoria state, which reported a record 1,488 new infections yesterday, on Friday ordered about a million employees across industries to get at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Oct 15 in order to keep working.

New South Wales state, battling the country's biggest Delta outbreak, reported 813 cases and 10 deaths yesterday.

REUTERS

US to donate 8m vaccine doses

WASHINGTON • The United States is sending more than eight million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bangladesh and the Philippines in the latest wave of aid to a world still struggling to tame the pandemic.

Five shipments totalling 5,575,050 doses will go the Philippines this week, a White House official told news agency Agence France-Presse on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Another 2,508,480 doses will arrive early this week in Bangladesh, the official said. The vaccines - all from Pfizer-BioNTech - are being donated through the World Health Organisation's Covax programme.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE