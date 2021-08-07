J&J shot 'works well' in S. Africa trial

JOHANNESBURG • Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine is working well in South Africa, offering protection against severe disease and death, the co-head of a trial in the country said yesterday.

The vaccine was administered to healthcare workers from mid-February in a research study completed in May, with 477,234 health workers vaccinated, joint lead investigator Glenda Gray told a media briefing.

Dr Gray said the single-shot J&J vaccine offered 91 per cent to 96.2 per cent protection against death, while offering 67 per cent efficacy against infection when the Beta coronavirus variant dominates and about 71 per cent when the Delta variant dominates.

REUTERS

Xi pledges 2 billion vaccine doses

BEIJING • Chinese President Xi Jinping said China will strive to provide two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to other countries this year, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

In his written message to an international Covid-19 vaccine cooperation forum, Mr Xi also said that China would donate US$100 million (S$135 million) to the World Health Organisation-backed Covax global vaccine distribution scheme.

China has supplied more than 770 million vaccine doses to other countries, Foreign Minister Wang Yi was quoted as saying at the forum on Thursday.

REUTERS

Moderna says its shot effective

CAMBRIDGE (Massachusetts) • Moderna said its Covid-19 vaccine was about 93 per cent effective through six months after the second dose, showing hardly any change from the efficacy reported in its original clinical trial.

However, the data does not include the vaccine's performance against the more contagious Delta variant, which has caused breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people.

Given the variant's impact and expectations that antibody protection will eventually wane, the company said it expects booster shots will be needed this winter.

The new Moderna data suggests its vaccine still provides 98 per cent protection against severe disease and is 100 per cent effective at preventing death caused by Covid-19.

93% Effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine six months after the second dose.

REUTERS