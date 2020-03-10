In Brief: 2 Sydney schools with 3 cases close

2 Sydney schools with 3 cases close

SYDNEY • Two schools in the Australian city of Sydney closed yesterday after three of their students tested positive for the coronavirus, taking Australia's tally of cases to more than 80 as the government prepares a fiscal stimulus to ward off recession.

Australia has seen a worrying increase in coronavirus cases in the past few days, though Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said the majority were travellers who caught the virus abroad, with only one instance of community transmission.

REUTERS

Saudi fine for withholding health info

DUBAI • Saudi Arabia will impose a fine of up to 500,000 riyals (S$184,000) on people who do not disclose their health-related information and travel details at entry points, a statement from the kingdom's public prospector said yesterday.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary lockdown on its eastern oil-producing province of Qatif after it announced four new cases of the coronavirus there, and said they had contact with a previous case who visited Iran but did not disclose his travel details to the authorities.

REUTERS

Iran death toll rises by 43 to reach 237

TEHERAN • Iran yesterday reported 43 new deaths from the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 237 dead.

"Our colleagues have confirmed 595 new cases across the country," Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference. "This brings the overall number of confirmed cases to 7,161 as of noon today."

He said the rate of new infections was dropping, "but it is still too early to judge" when the outbreak could be brought under control. Iran announced yesterday it had released approximately 70,000 prisoners because of the outbreak.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

India bans all foreign cruise ships

NEW DELHI • India has banned all foreign cruise ships from its ports because of the coronavirus, with one European vessel turned away from Mangalore in the south at the weekend, officials said yesterday.

Cruise ships are seen as fertile breeding ground for the deadly virus, with more than 700 cases and six deaths linked to the Diamond Princess held off Japan last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE