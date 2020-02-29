Viet entry ban does not apply to S'pore

BANGKOK • People can continue travelling from Singapore to Vietnam despite Hanoi's directive on Tuesday to suspend entry from all the coronavirus-hit areas in the world.

Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in reply to a query by The Straits Times about the temporary entry ban, said: "Currently, Singapore is not determined as an epidemic area."

Nigeria confirms first case of virus

LAGOS • Nigeria yesterday announced the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa, saying the patient had entered the country on a Turkish Airlines flight that travelled via Istanbul.

The man, who travelled from Milan, Italy, and landed on Monday evening, spent the night in a hotel near the airport, and continued to his place of work in neighbouring Ogun state, said the Lagos State Commissioner for Health.

REUTERS

Over 800 cases in Europe; Italy has 655

BERLIN/GENEVA • Around 1,000 people were under quarantine in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia yesterday, as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Europe's biggest economy hit 60.

Italy remains the epicentre of the outbreak in Europe. Cases in the country soared to 655 yesterday, while the number of people with the disease in Spain rose to 26.

Netherlands confirmed its first cases, after two people contracted the virus on a recent visit to Italy's Lombardy region. The number of infections in France and the United Kingdom stood at 41 and 19 respectively yesterday.

Globally, there are over 83,700 cases, including more than 800 in Europe.

BLOOMBERG

Major Geneva auto show cancelled

FRANKFURT • The Geneva International Motor Show, one of the auto industry's marquee events, which was set to begin next week, has been cancelled.

Organisers Palexpo yesterday blamed the cancellation on the Swiss government's health measures designed to contain the coronavirus.

Switzerland yesterday banned large events expected to draw more than 1,000 people as an extraordinary measure to curb the epidemic.

REUTERS

Iran vice-president also infected

TEHERAN • A senior figure in Iran's government, who sits just a few seats away from President Hassan Rouhani at Cabinet meetings, has fallen ill with the coronavirus, making her Iran's seventh official to test positive, including one prominent cleric who has died.

Vice-President Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iran's deputy for women's affairs and the highest-ranking woman in the government, is quarantined at home, her deputy said on Thursday.

Thirty-four people have died from the coronavirus in Iran and 388 are infected by the virus.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Bahrain has 36 cases and Kuwait has 45.

NYTIMES, REUTERS