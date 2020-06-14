In Brief: 10 arrested in Nepal anti-govt protest

10 arrested in Nepal anti-govt protest

KATHMANDU • The police in Nepal arrested 10 people, including seven foreigners, yesterday as demonstrations against the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis continued with hundreds gathering in the capital city Kathmandu.

Nepal imposed a complete lockdown in March after reporting its second confirmed case. But the number of infections has since increased to more than 5,000, with 16 deaths.

Protesters demanded better quarantine facilities, more tests and transparency in the purchase of medical supplies.

REUTERS

Russia's total cases exceed 520,000

MOSCOW • Russia reported 8,706 new coronavirus cases yesterday, raising its tally above 520,000 as data showed that more than 2,700 people had died in April.

Russia has the third-highest number in the world after the United States and Brazil. Its official death toll stands at 6,829, many times lower than figures in other countries with serious outbreaks.

The Kremlin has denied any problem with its official data after the World Health Organisation said Russia's low death rate was "difficult to understand".

REUTERS

Italian PM questioned over virus response

ROME • Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he gave prosecutors a full account of how he handled the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 34,000 people in Italy, adding that he did not fear a judicial probe would be opened.

In an interview published yesterday, Mr Conte said he believes he "acted based on science and conscience".

Prosecutors are trying to find out why a lockdown was not enforced early in the health emergency in the northern province of Bergamo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE