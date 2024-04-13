IMF to provide Costa Rica with $510 million disbursement, sees economy growing 4%

SAN JOSE - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it will disburse $510 million to Costa Rica following an evaluation mission to the Central American country, whose economy is seen growing by the international lender 4% this year.

Subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, the completion of the sixth review under the Extended Fund Facility will make available some $270 million and completion of programmed reform measures under the Resilience and Sustainability arrangement will make available $240 million, the IMF said. REUTERS