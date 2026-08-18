IMF staff to visit Senegal for more programme talks

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A street food vendor pushes her cart near Kermel Market in downtown Dakar, Senegal, May 21, 2025. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Aug 17 - The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that its staff would visit the West African country from August 19 to September 1 to continue discussions on policies and reforms that could be supported by a new lending arrangement.

The last time the Washington-based lender's staff visited the West African nation was in June, when it said there were "open and constructive technical discussions" on Senegal's request for a new programme.

Senegal and the IMF have been working to resolve a debt misreporting issue since the country's then-newly elected leaders disclosed the problem in 2024.

The fund froze its previous $1.8 billion lending programme after the larger debt pile came to light. Senegal has been largely shut out of international capital markets since, leaving it reliant on regional borrowing.

"The IMF remains firmly committed to helping Senegal safeguard macroeconomic stability and foster sustainable and inclusive growth," the Fund's statement said on Monday. REUTERS