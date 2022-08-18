Ideas pour in as WHO seeks new name for monkeypox

GENEVA/LONDON • Poxy McPoxface, TRUMP-22 and Mpox are some of the ideas sent in by the public to the World Health Organisation (WHO) as it seeks a new name for monkeypox.

Often disease names are chosen behind closed doors by a technical committee, but the WHO has this time decided to open up the process to the public.

After a slow start, dozens of submissions have now been made from a range of contributors, including academics, doctors and a gay community activist.

They range from the technical OPOXID-22, submitted by Harvard Medical School emergency physician Jeremy Faust to the farcical Poxy McPoxface, submitted by Andrew Yi, in an allusion to Boaty McBoatface - almost the name of a British polar research vessel after a public vote on the choice.

Pressure is growing for a new name for the disease, in part because critics say it is misleading, since monkeys are not the virus' original animal host.

A group of leading scientists wrote a position paper in June calling for a name that was "neutral, non-discriminatory and non-stigmatising" amid fears the name can be used in a racist way.

Until this year, monkeypox has mainly spread only in a group of countries in west and central Africa.

One of the more popular submissions so far is Mpox, submitted by Samuel Miriello, director of a men's health organisation Rezo which is already using the name in its outreach campaigns in Montreal, Canada.

