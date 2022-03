While the Russian invasion was an egregious violation of inter-national law, there were two other concepts that needed to be rejected, according to Straits Times global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

"The first is the idea that it is for someone else to decide on who is a nation. The whole theory of Russia is that Ukraine is not a nation. If we go down the road that it is up to one country to decide which other country is a nation, God help us.