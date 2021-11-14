Iconic corporate names breaking up in trend to spur growth, boost value

NEW YORK • Three multinational giants - General Electric (GE), Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Toshiba - announced plans this past week to split into multiple companies, joining a trend the firms hope will provide more growth opportunities.

It is a move largely forced on them by financial markets, analysts say.

The break-ups "represent a trend line that has been out there for 20 years", said Dr Michael Useem, professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

The big names joining the trend indicate the model of a huge, diversified conglomerate "is unequivocally on its way out", he said.

Dr Useem, who specialises in corporate restructuring, said the move allows the firms "to become more focused on single markets".

GE, like Japan's Toshiba, announced it was splitting into three companies, involved in aviation, health and energy.

Toshiba, which previously spun off several divisions, will break off infrastructure and electronic devices like semiconductors, leaving the flash memory business.

Pharmaceutical giant J&J announced plans to spin off its consumer health arm that sells Band-Aids and Tylenol from its pharmaceutical division that includes the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine.

Mr Gregori Volokhine, portfolio manager at Meeschaert Financial Services, said this process separates the wheat from the chaff.

He noted that GE was long weighed down by "black sheep" in the energy unit and its financial services division that suffered in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

"All the other branches suffered" as a result, he said, not just in the stock market valuation but "also from the capital allocation" between segments standpoint.

Dr Useem said the depressed share prices amounted to a diversification penalty, reflecting the fact that investors can find it hard to get a good read on the fortunes of massive, complex corporations.

Mr Volokhine said it is better for the companies to split up on their own terms and control the strategy "rather than being pushed to do so by activist shareholders".

But the break-ups are not all driven by financial struggles, said Mr Jim Osman of The Edge. "J&J is a fine company" with "two business segments, which are market leaders... that they think can flourish on their own", he said.

Dr Howard Yu, professor at the IMD Business School in Switzerland, makes the case that some old conglomerates, like Honeywell, have been able to withstand the pressure because they capitalised on digital advances. The company was able to "demonstrate the ability to make data flow ubiquitously across different business areas".

The same is true for 21st-century companies like Amazon or China's Alibaba that benefit from "digital glue", he said, noting Amazon's presence in cloud computing, online shopping, groceries and content.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE