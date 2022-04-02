Hybrid immunity gives best Covid-19 protection: Studies

PARIS • People with the "hybrid immunity" of having been both fully vaccinated and previously infected with Covid-19 have the strongest protection against the virus, two new studies said yesterday.

After two years of a pandemic that has seen nearly 500 million people infected and billions vaccinated, the studies highlighted the importance of getting jabbed for those who have natural immunity after recovering from the disease.

One of the two studies published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases medical journal analysed the health data of more than 200,000 people in 2020 and 2021 in hard-hit Brazil, which has the world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll. It found that for people who have already had Covid-19, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca's vaccines offered 90 per cent effectiveness against hospitalisation and death, China's CoronaVac had 81 per cent, and Johnson and Johnson's had 58 per cent.

"All four of these vaccines have proven to provide significant extra protection for those with a previous Covid-19 infection," said study author Julio Croda of the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul.

"Hybrid immunity due to exposure to natural infection and vaccination... might provide long-term protection even against emerging variants," Professor Pramod Kumar Garg of India's Translational Health Science and Technology Institute said in a comment piece linked to the study.

Another study, using Sweden's nationwide register up to October 2021, found that people who recovered from Covid-19 retained a high level of protection against re-infection for up to 20 months. And people with two-vaccine-dose hybrid immunity had a further 66 per cent lower risk of re-infection than those with just natural immunity.

Professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia in England Paul Hunter, who was not involved in the study, told AFP that the 20 months of "very good protection" from natural immunity was "far better than we would expect for the original two-dose vaccine schedule".

But he cautioned that both studies were completed before the Omicron variant became dominant across the world.

A study in Qatar published on the medRxiv pre-publication website last week gave an insight into the protection offered by hybrid immunity against Omicron. It found that three vaccine doses had 52 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic infection of the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant - but that number jumped to 77 per cent when the patient had been previously infected. The study has not been peer reviewed.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE