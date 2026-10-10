Hurricane Simon strengthens to Category 4 off Mexico coast

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Oct 10 - Hurricane Simon strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm off Mexico's Pacific coast on Saturday, threatening destructive winds, storm surges and potentially deadly flooding as it approaches landfall.

The US National Hurricane Center said Simon was located about 115 miles (185 km) south-southwest of Manzanillo on Saturday morning, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph) as it moved northward.

Simon is expected to approach the west-central coast of Mexico as a major hurricane late Saturday or early Sunday, and some additional strengthening remains possible before landfall, the NHC said.

A hurricane warning was in effect for portions of Mexico's Pacific coast south of the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, including the area around Manzanillo, Mexico's largest Pacific port. A tropical storm watch was in effect farther south toward Lazaro Cardenas.

The NHC urged residents in the warning area, which also includes the Islas Marias archipelago offshore, to rush preparations to protect life and property.

“Simon has strengthened incredibly quickly, and that’s what makes storms like this so dangerous,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

“Strong winds could damage homes and businesses, while flooding and mudslides could wash out roads and make it difficult for emergency crews to reach some communities. Even after the storm passes, power outages and damaged infrastructure could make recovery challenging.”

Mexican authorities warned that heavy rainfall was expected in the states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco.

The NHC said Simon was expected to produce 10 to 20 inches (25 to 51 cm) of rain across portions of southwestern Mexico through Sunday, with isolated totals of up to 30 inches (76 cm) possible in parts of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco. The rainfall could trigger life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas.

A storm surge is expected along the coast near and to the east of where the center makes landfall, accompanied by large and destructive waves, the NHC said. Swells generated by Simon are expected to affect portions of Mexico's southwestern and west-central coast over the coming days, creating dangerous surf and rip current conditions.

Simon is forecast to be near or just inland of Mexico's west-central Pacific coast on Sunday.

Last week, Hurricane Polo made landfall on the Baja California Peninsula as a Category 2 storm, toppling trees and utility poles, flooding streets and causing other property damage. REUTERS