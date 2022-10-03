Hurricane Orlene could bring flash floods, mudslides to Mexico

The storm was currently located 152km south-west of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
43 min ago

MEXICO CITY - Hurricane Orlene barrelled towards Mexico's south-western coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm and is expected to dump torrential rains even as it is forecast to weaken in the coming days, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said on Sunday.

Orlene, which is packing maximum sustained winds near 205kmh, with higher gusts, is projected to pass near or over Mexico's Islas Marias on Sunday night or Monday morning, the Miami-based NHC said in its latest public advisory.

"Orlene has likely peaked in intensity," said the NHC.

Despite forecast weakening, the storm is seen reaching mainland Mexico's coast as a hurricane on Monday.

"After landfall, rapid weakening is expected and the low-level centre should dissipate over the mountainous terrain of south-western Mexico in 60-72 hours," said the NHC, adding that torrential rains could lead to flash flooding, as well as possible landslides in areas of rugged terrain.

Islas Marias could see 15cm to 25cm of rain, the Mexican states of Nayarit and Sinaloa 7.6cm to 38cm, with local amounts of up to 25cm, and Jalisco and Colima some 2.54cm to 7.6cm, with isolated areas of as much as 32cm.

The storm was currently located 152km south-west of Cabo Corrientes, Mexico.

Mexico's civil protection agency announced on Twitter the closure of ports in Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Storm Orlene strengthens to hurricane force off Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Ian pummels Florida’s Gulf Coast with catastrophic fury

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top