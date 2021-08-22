Hurricane Grace lashes eastern Mexico, causing power outages

TECOLUTLA (Veracruz) • Hurricane Grace battered eastern Mexico with torrential rain and howling winds early yesterday, causing power outages and downing trees after becoming one of the most powerful storms in years to hit the country's Gulf coast.

Grace was whipping up maximum sustained winds of 201kmh, a Category 3 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, when it slammed into the coast near the resort town of Tecolutla in Veracruz state in the early morning.

The federal authorities said much of central and eastern Mexico would be hit by torrential rain, but did not provide any early word of the damage caused by Grace.

Civil protection authorities in Veracruz said Grace had caused power cuts and brought down trees.

Video footage and photos posted on social media showed some damage to buildings, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Grace weakened as it moved inland but the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) warned of a dangerous storm surge - when sea water is pushed above its normal tide levels - as the hurricane struck.

By 7am local time, it was a Category 1 storm with top winds of 150kmh.

The centre was about 100km east-northeast of Mexico City, the Miami-based centre said.

Before Grace hit land, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged people in five states to seek shelter.

"I ask the people of the regions of Veracruz, Puebla, San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas and Hidalgo to seek refuge in high places with relatives and in shelters that are being set up," Mr Lopez Obrador said on Twitter.

Thousands of emergency workers from the civil protection service, the military and state power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad were prepared for Grace, the President said.

The NHC forecast Grace would dump 15cm to 30cm of rain through today over swathes of eastern and central Mexico. The heavy rainfall would likely cause areas of flash and urban flooding, it said.

In Tecolutla, residents spent hours on Friday afternoon hauling hundreds of boats out of the sea to keep them safe.

"Here in Tecolutla, we've had a culture of prevention for many years," said Mr Ricardo Pardinas, who offers boat rides to tourists.

"These weather phenomena have caused damage."

Earlier in the week, Grace pounded Mexico's Caribbean coast, downing trees and sparking power outages for nearly 700,000 people, but without causing loss of life, the authorities said. It also doused Jamaica and Haiti, still reeling from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, with torrential rain.

