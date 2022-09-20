Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after ravaging Puerto Rico

NAGUA, Dominican Republic - Hurricane Fiona dumped torrential rain on the Dominican Republic on Monday after triggering major flooding in Puerto Rico and widespread power blackouts in both Caribbean islands.

Several roads were flooded or cut by falling trees or electric poles around the Dominican resort of Punta Cana where the electricity was knocked out, an AFP journalist on the scene said.

Footage from local media showed residents of the east coast town of Higuey waist deep in water, trying to salvage personal belongings.

With 16 of the island's 32 provinces on red alert, nearly 800 people were sheltering in "safe areas," according to emergency services.

Fiona was packing maximum sustained winds of 155kmh, according to the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) which expects it to strengthen Tuesday to a Category Three storm - making it this season's first major Atlantic hurricane.

After passing close to Turks and Caicos late Monday or early Tuesday, the storm is expected to track north later in the week, out into the ocean - although it could come perilously close to tiny Bermuda.

In Puerto Rico - where the rain was still beating down - Governor Pedro Pierluisi said the storm had caused "catastrophic" damage since Sunday, with some areas facing for more than 76cm of rainfall.

Ms Nelly Marrero made her way Monday afternoon back to her home in Toa Baja, in the north of the US island territory, to clear out the mud that surged inside after she evacuated a day earlier.

"Thanks to God, I have food and water," she told AFP by telephone - having lost everything when Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico five years ago.

Hearing the flood alert ring out, Ms Marrero headed out into the rain with her daughter and three infant grandchildren, seeking refuge at a relative's house.

"It was very difficult with the babies - they were crying, they didn't understand what was going on," she said.

Across Puerto Rico, Fiona caused landslides, blocked roads and toppled trees, power lines and bridges, Mr Pierluisi said.

A man was killed as an indirect result of the power blackout - burned to death while trying to fill his generator, according to authorities.

Mr Fernando Vera, a resident of the town of Utuado, told US broadcaster NPR his family has never fully recovered from the devastation of Maria - one of two hurricanes that hit the island in 2017, along with Irma.

"We still struggle from the consequences of Maria and it's kind of difficult knowing we're going to probably have to start over again," Mr Vera said.