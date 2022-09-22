Hurricane Fiona heads to Bermuda, up to eight dead in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it headed towards Bermuda after carving a destructive path through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where most were without power and up to eight people might have died from the storm.

After making landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, Fiona caused devastating flooding and landslides on the island and gathered steam as it barrelled into the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos Islands over the next two days.

By Wednesday, Fiona was packing winds as high as 215kmh and was expected to strengthen as it moved north towards Bermuda, though the current forecast does not see Bermuda taking a direct hit, the National Hurricane Centre said.

It could reach Canada's eastern coast on Friday.

"On the forecast track, the centre of Fiona will continue to move away from the Turks and Caicos today, approach Bermuda late on Thursday and approach Atlantic Canada late on Friday," the agency said in an 11am ET (11pm Singapore time) update.

In Puerto Rico, where 40 per cent of the island's 3.3 million residents were still without water and three-fourths were lacking power, authorities were trying to get a handle on the scale of the destruction and start rebuilding.

At least eight deaths are being investigated as potentially caused by Fiona, including a sick four-month-old infant whose mother struggled to get to the hospital due to blocked roads, Dr Maria Conte Miller, director of the Institute of Forensic Sciences, said in a roundtable on Tuesday.

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency has so far attributed four deaths to the storm in Puerto Rico. A fifth person was killed in Guadeloupe earlier in the week.

For many Puerto Rico residents, the memory of the devastation from Hurricane Maria in 2017 is still fresh. Some 3,000 people died in that Category 5 storm, which left the entire island without electricity for a week.

Marylou Maldonado, 45, a saleswoman from the town of Camuy in northwestern Puerto Rico, said water was restored to her residence on Tuesday, but the governor and energy provider failed to fulfill their promise to restore power to her region.

"People are under a lot of stress," she said. "Here in this area, the crisis is emotional. It is emotional because of the frustration of not having electricity and that we are being lied to."