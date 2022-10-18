Hunt reverses nearly all of PM Truss' mini-budget, reins in vast energy subsidy plan

LONDON - New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday reversed nearly all of Prime Minister Liz Truss' mini-budget that had sparked market turmoil, and reined in a vast energy subsidy plan, saying the country needed to rebuild investor confidence.

Mr Hunt, appointed last Friday to fix the public finances after Ms Truss' economic plan hammered the value of British assets, said the country needed to generate confidence and stability before it could seek to grow the economy.

He said changes to planned tax cuts would raise £32 billion (S$52 billion) every year. Government spending cuts will also be required to narrow a hole in public finances that Britain's Sunday Times reported was as big as £72 billion.

"I remain extremely confident about the UK's long-term economic prospects as we deliver our mission to go for growth," he said in a televised clip. "But growth requires confidence and stability, and the United Kingdom will always pay its way."

The sterling soared more than 2 per cent against the dollar and by 1.2 per cent versus the euro in late afternoon London trading, a few hours after Mr Hunt's announcement.

In response to Mr Hunt's plans, Ms Truss said on Monday that the government was charting a new course for growth, as she emphasised the need for stability.

"The British people rightly want stability, which is why we are addressing the serious challenges we face in worsening economic conditions," she said on Twitter.

Mr Hunt later told Parliament he was forming an economic advisory council to provide him with "independent expert advice" as he tries to lead the economy out of a crisis in confidence among investors.

Together with earlier U-turns, Monday's decisions reverse almost all of the £45 billion in tax cuts and giveaways Ms Truss announced in September. This leaves Ms Truss, Britain's fourth prime minister in six years, battling to survive in Downing Street less than six weeks after she came to power promising bold tax cuts and deregulation to reignite economic growth.

She did not appear in Parliament on Monday to answer a question about why former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked last week, drawing accusations from the opposition Labour Party that she was "scared of her own shadow". At one point, Ms Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, standing in for Ms Truss, insisted that: "The prime minister is not under a desk."

Ms Truss, however, appeared briefly to listen to Mr Hunt give his statement on the economy.

She has been forced to reverse course after markets reacted violently to her plan, hammering the value of the pound and government bond prices and forcing the Bank of England to intervene to protect pension funds.

The bank stuck to its schedule of ending the support last Friday, adding to the pressure on Mr Hunt at the weekend to find ways to reduce spending before the bond markets reopened.

While he had been expected to reverse some of the tax cuts, the change to the energy support scheme had been unexpected.

Ms Truss had announced a two-year subsidy scheme to support households and businesses through the period of surging energy prices, costing £60 billion in six months.

Mr Hunt said on Monday that it would now run until April 2023.

He would still deliver a fuller medium-term fiscal plan as scheduled on Oct 31, alongside forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.

REUTERS