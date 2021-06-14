Hundreds at funeral of family killed in Ontario truck attack

LONDON (Ontario) • Several hundred people gathered in London, Ontario, to pay homage to a Muslim family deliberately mowed down by the driver of a truck, in an attack that has shocked Canadians and which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced as "terrorist".

Four members of the Afzaal family - a physiotherapist and his wife, their teenage daughter and his mother - were out for a walk in their London neighbourhood on June 6 when a 20-year-old man in a black pick-up truck drove into them on purpose, according to the authorities.

A fifth family member, a nine-year-old boy, was seriously injured.

On Saturday, hundreds of people filled a large parking lot and a football field next to the London Islamic centre, where a private ceremony was held, to join in a public remembrance around the family's four caskets, each covered with a Canadian flag.

"The very fact that their coffins are draped in the beautiful Canadian flag is a testimony of the fact that the entire Canadian nation stands with them," Pakistan's ambassador to Canada, Mr Raza Bashir Tarar, told the crowd.

The public ceremony, with brief remarks and prayers, was broadcast live on major Canadian networks. "We are not alone in our grief," one family member said, adding that messages of condolence and consolation had helped on the long path to healing.

The funeral cortege then headed to a cemetery - as people lined the route in a show of solidarity - for the private burial of Mr Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha, 44, their daughter Yumna, 15 and Mr Afzaal's mother Talat, 74.

Nathaniel Veltman, who has no criminal record and no known link to any extremist group, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder.

Police, who say the attack was planned and motivated by hatred, have not ruled out adding terrorism-related charges.

Mr Trudeau has promised to step up the fight against extremist groups.

The latest attack has badly shaken the Muslim community and other Canadians as well. Numerous vigils and solemn commemorations have taken place across Canada in recent days.

Last Friday, several thousand people joined in an ecumenical walk through the streets of London, which is home to some 30,000 Muslims. Many bore posters reading "We are all human" or "Hate kills".

People also paid homage last Friday in Quebec City, where a January 2017 mosque shooting claimed six lives.

The latest attack has fuelled debate about the prevalence of Islamophobia in Canada and - within the Muslim community - heightened fears that outward signs of religious affiliation can make a person a target.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE