Humans are absorbing microplastics - with uncertain implications

PARIS • From ocean depths to mountain peaks, humans have littered the planet with tiny shards of plastic. We have even absorbed these microplastics into our bodies - with uncertain implications.

Scientific studies are increasingly detecting microplastics in some human organs - including "the lungs, spleen, kidneys, and even the placenta", Dr Jean-Francois Ghiglione, a researcher at the Laboratory of Microbial Oceanography in France, told AFP.

It may not come as much of a shock that we breathe in these particles present in the air, in particular microfibres from synthetic clothing.

"We know that there's microplastics in the air, we know it's all around us," said Dr Laura Sadofsky from the Hull York Medical School in Britain.

Her team found polypropylene and PET - polyethylene terephthalate - in lung tissue, identifying fibres from synthetic fabrics. In March, another study reported the first traces of PET found in the blood.

Given the small sample of volunteers, some scientists say it is too early to draw conclusions, but there are concerns that if plastics are in the bloodstream, they could be transported to all organs.

Last year, researchers found microplastics in both maternal and foetal placental tissue, expressing "great concern" over the possible consequences on the development of the foetus. But concern is not the same as a proven risk.

"If you ask a scientist if there is a negative effect, he or she would say 'I don't know'," said Dr Bart Koelmans, a professor in Aquatic Ecology and Water Quality at Wageningen University.

"It's potentially a big problem, but we don't have the scientific evidence to positively confirm what are the effects, if any."

While health studies on humans have yet to be developed, toxicity in certain animals reinforces concerns.

"Small microplastics invisible to the naked eye have deleterious effects on all the animals that we have studied in the marine environment, or on land," said Dr Ghiglione. Headded that there should be a "precautionary" approach, urging consumers to reduce the number of plastic-packaged products they buy, particularly bottles.

Some 460 million tonnes of plastics were used in 2019, twice as much as 20 years earlier. Less than 10 per cent was recycled. Annual production of fossil-fuel-based plastics is set to top 1.2 billion tonnes by 2060, with waste exceeding one billion tonnes, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE