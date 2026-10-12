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Human Rights Watch calls for end to Senegal LGBTQ crackdown ahead of Youth Olympics

Senegal will host the first-ever Olympic sporting event on African soil.

DAKAR – Senegal should halt its crackdown on same-sex relations, which calls into question the country’s compliance with the Olympic charter ahead of hosting the Youth Olympic Games, Human Rights Watch said on Oct 12.

In March, the west African nation adopted new legislation doubling the maximum penalty for same-sex relations to up to 10 years in prison.

The deeply religious, predominantly Muslim country has experienced a wave of homophobia in recent months.

Dozens of individuals have been arrested on suspicion of same-sex relations, including 71 men who in August were referred to trial for “acts against nature”, a term used to refer to same-sex relations.

Senegal will host the first-ever Olympic sporting event on African soil when it welcomes some 2,700 young athletes for the fourth edition of the Youth Olympic Games from Oct 31 to Nov 13.

“The Olympic Charter prohibits discrimination on any grounds and commits host countries to respect human rights and human dignity”, HRW said in a report condemning the country’s “brutal crackdown”.

“The ongoing government crackdown on LGBT people raises serious concerns about Senegal’s compliance with international law, the Olympic charter, and Senegal’s own laws”, said HRW rights researcher Larissa Kojoue.

The crackdown is violating “rights, causing increasing fear and stigma, and should be ended immediately”, HRW said.

The rights group added that fear of arrest and stigma drives individuals into hiding and away from HIV testing and treatment, while also deterring lawyers from representing them.

Senegal’s law passed by an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly in March.

It also establishes criminal penalties for those found guilty of promoting or financing same-sex relationships.

LGBTQ rights advocacy is frequently denounced in Senegal as a tool used by Westerners to impose foreign values.

Several west African countries have enacted laws condemning same-sex relations in recent months, further eroding LGBTQ rights on the continent. AFP