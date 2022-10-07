Human rights concerns grow over Ecuador prison riots, says UN

QUITO - United Nations human rights officials are concerned about Ecuador's prison violence crisis, they said on Thursday, after yet another riot at a Guayaquil jail left at least 13 inmates dead and more than 20 prisoners and police injured.

Violence has plagued Ecuador's prison system since early 2021, with close to 400 killed in clashes since February last year, according to the Andean country's SNAI prison authority.

The violence is due to decades of state abandonment of the prison system, a delegation from the United Nations' Subcommittee for the Prevention of Torture said in a statement.

The existence of self-governance within Ecuador's so-called mega prisons, including by inmates belonging to criminal gangs, has led to human rights violations, the statement added.

Ecuador's government did not immediately respond to the UN agency's findings.

Two deadly riots rocked Ecuadorean prisons this week alone, with the most recent taking place at the Penitenciaria prison in Guayaquil on Wednesday.

The SNAI authority raised the number of prisoners killed to 13, up from five it reported earlier, after authorities were able to get inside the facilities.

At least six police officers were also injured during that riot, authorities said.

Clashes at a prison in the city of Latacunga, south of the country's capital Quito, on Monday and Tuesday left at least 16 prisoners dead and left 43 injured.