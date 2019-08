Construction workers at the site of a large sinkhole along a street in the city of Amiens, northern France, on Tuesday.

The sinkhole - five metres deep and 10 metres wide - appeared in the centre of Amiens overnight on Sunday.

The local municipal services believe it could have been triggered by the collapse of a medieval cellar under a pub in the vicinity.

Gas and electricity supplies in the area were cut off and local media said nobody is believed to have been hurt when the sinkhole appeared.