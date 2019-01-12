How to burn $6m in 10 days in HK's housing market

HONG KONG • A mystery buyer has forfeited a HK$36 million (S$6.2 million) deposit after walking away from plans to buy a home in Hong Kong's most prestigious neighbourhood.

The unidentified buyer walked away from the transaction for the three-bedroom house in Mount Nicholson on the Peak just 10 days after agreeing to buy it for HK$722 million on Dec 31, according to a government document.

A house in the same development last year sold for almost HK$1.4 billion, making it Asia's most expensive property on a per-sq-ft basis.

Since then, an almost 15-year bull run that made Hong Kong infamous for having the world's least affordable property market has petered out. Fallout from the US-China trade war, rising borrowing costs and a volatile stock market have weighed on home prices, which are down about 8 per cent from their August peak.

The slump may worsen, with Capital Economics expecting home prices to fall about 30 per cent over the next five years, including a 15 per cent slump this year, according to a note published on Thursday.

BLOOMBERG