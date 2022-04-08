How the US plans to starve Russia's 'war machine'

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States is ramping up sanctions against Russia to deprive Moscow's "war machine" of money and components needed to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, but curbing a main source of funding, Russian energy exports, will take time, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters on Thursday (April 7).

The United States and its allies have "a lot more that we can and we will do" to punish Moscow if Russia fails to halt its invasion, Mr Adeyemo told Reuters in an interview.

Ukrainian leaders called on Thursday for the democratic world to stop buying Russian oil and gas, and cut Russian banks entirely from the international financial system.

After an initial drive to freeze Russian assets, Washington and its allies announced incremental steps this week as they approach the limit of sanctions to punish Russia without also causing economic pain at home.

A new investment ban announced on Wednesday by President Joe Biden forbids Americans from investing in Russian firms' equity and debt and investment funds, cutting off Russia's defence industry and other sectors from the world's biggest source of investment capital, Mr Adeyemo said.

"What this means is that Russia will be deprived of the capital it needs to build up its economy, but also to invest in its war machine," he said.

Asked whether it would prohibit companies already in Russia from further funding those operations, he said Treasury was consulting with the private sector.

Kremlin officials, who have described their actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation" have insisted that Western sanctions will not have any effect on their goals and will solidify Russian support.

Mr Adeyemo said the United States and its European allies will target Russian military supply chains to deny access to key components - "things that are important to building their tanks, to supplying missiles and making sure that they have fewer resources" to fight the war in Ukraine but also to project power in the future.

"I think the impact will be immediate in the same way the impact on the economy has been immediate" from prior sanctions, he said.

Russia's economy is headed for a 10 per cent contraction this year and inflation is approaching 20 per cent, US officials estimate.

The Treasury later on Thursday put Russian diamond miner Alrosa on its sanctions blacklist , while the US State Department did the same for United Shipbuilding Corp, a state firm building naval ships and submarines and its subsidiaries and board members.

White House Economic Council director Brian Deese said on Wednesday that the Biden administration also would ban transactions with United Aircraft Corp, the maker of Sukhoi and MiG fighter jets - planes that are also flown by US allies including some Nato members.

Mr Adeyemo said Russia's defense sector since 2014 has set up front companies to acquire critical supplies and materials to build up Moscow's military. A number of these firms were targeted by sanctions last month.