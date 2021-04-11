How it's done elsewhere

Dozens of countries have fully or partially banned the use of plastic bags. Here is a look at some of their measures.

CHINA

The first day of this year marked the beginning of Beijing's ban on single-use plastics, including bags and straws.

Non-degradable bags will be banned in all the country's cities and towns next year, though markets selling fresh produce will be exempt until 2025.

THAILAND

Major stores have been prohibited from carrying single-use plastic bags since last year, as part of a campaign launched by the government and retailers towards a complete ban this year.

INDONESIA

The country plans to levy an excise tax of 200 rupiah (two Singapore cents) per plastic bag to halve the use.

The capital Jakarta began its ban on single-use plastic bags at shopping centres, convenience stores and traditional markets in July last year, after similar measures were adopted by other cities and regions.

JAPAN

A mandatory fee of three yen (four Singapore cents) to five yen for each plastic bag was introduced in stores after the government's order last July banning the practice of dispensing complimentary bags.

UK

The United Kingdom began imposing a five pence (nine Singapore cents) charge per plastic bag in 2011 in Wales, and this was later rolled out to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The charge applies to all retailers employing more than 250 people. It is set to rise to 10 pence in England this year.

MALAYSIA

The nation began its campaign towards zero disposable plastics in 2018, which includes charging 20 sen (6.5 Singapore cents) per plastic bag at retail premises.

This fee will be extended to wet and night markets from next year.

KENYA

The country outlawed plastic bags in 2017 and has one of the world's strictest regulations governing their use.

It is illegal to manufacture, import or sell them, and offenders can be fined up to US$40,000 (S$53,700) or jailed for up to four years.

Those who use plastic bags can be fined up to US$500 or jailed for up to a year.