How an American oil giant took control of Biden's billion-dollar bet on carbon capture

WASHINGTON – When Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Vicki Hollub introduced the idea of “net-zero oil” two years ago, few outside the chief executive officer’s inner circle knew what she meant. It was easy for climate-minded critics to dismiss the rhetoric as a greenwashing ploy from an embattled oil executive trying to stay relevant in a world transitioning away from fossil fuels.

But Hollub’s vision keeps moving closer to reality. This month she helped convince the Biden administration – which has been hostile to Big Oil – to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the technology behind the industry’s most ambitious moonshot to keep fossil fuels alive.

Occidental won one of two major US Department of Energy grants to develop hubs for direct air capture, or DAC. That means Occidental will be in charge of an experimental facility built in Kleberg County, Texas, designed to pull carbon dioxide from ambient air and bury it underground. Hollub followed this milestone federal grant days later by agreeing to a US$1.1 billion (S$1.5 billion) deal to buy Carbon Engineering. The Canadian startup is Occidental’s technology partner on the government-backed project as well as another DAC plant in West Texas that – according to the company’s claims – will produce emissions-free crude oil.

The speed with which Occidental and DAC has captivated the Biden administration is alarming for environmentalists and some scientists. DAC remains by far the most expensive way to capture carbon, and the technology is largely unproven outside one small plant in Iceland. There are serious questions about whether the large quantities of power the process needs will offset the climate benefits. The loudest critics insist DAC should never be used to justify fossil-fuel extraction.

“Occidental has great technical strengths, and there’s a strong case that we will need gigaton-scale carbon removal,” said Danny Cullenward, senior fellow at Kleinman Centre for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania. “But when you have an oil company whose leadership is vocal about DAC providing a social licence to continue oil production 80 years in the future, it’s directly at odds with a strategy that gets us to climate stabilisation.”

Occidental declined to comment for this story, but referred to Hollub’s previous comments stating that Occidental is ready to meet whatever level of demand exists in the future with lower- or zero-emissions oil.

The company’s plan for carbon-removal technology reach far into the future. Occidental’s first DAC plant won’t be operational until 2025 at the earliest – yet in the 10 years that follow, it has ambitions to build 100 DAC plants. If it succeeds, Occidental will become a world leader in a carbon-removal market that could be worth US$150 billion a year by 2050, according to BloombergNEF.

All while Hollub plans on using the promise of DAC to keep the core oil business thriving.

Carbon dioxide has been central to Occidental’s business for decades. Before it became a big US shale player over the past 10 years, the company would buy ageing domestic oil fields from larger rivals. To squeeze out the last dregs of crude, Occidental would pump CO2 into wells in a process called enhanced oil recovery, or EOR, that’s been used since the 1970s. It was a dependable business that paired well with riskier bets overseas.

But when Hollub was general manager of Occidental’s Permian EOR operations in 2011, she realised the company was limited not by the amount of oil in the ground, but by the availability of CO2. It was an odd problem, particularly because global warming is chiefly caused by its abundance of in the atmosphere. Hollub figured that if there was a way of extracting that CO2 from the air, it would be good for business and the environment, she told Bloomberg Green’s Zero podcast last year.

The problem is that for CO2 to be useful – for oil recovery or any other industrial application, such as putting the fizz in soda drinks – it needs to be in a concentrated, pure stream. And despite a 50 per cent rise in atmospheric CO2 since pre-industrial times, the planet-warming gas makes up only 0.04 per cent of ambient air.

Around the same time, David Keith, then a professor at the University of Calgary, was working on that exact same problem: How to turn dilute CO2 in the air to a concentrated stream for industrial processes. His startup, Carbon Engineering, used giant fans and liquid solvents to filter the gas from the atmosphere and won backing from billionaires including Bill Gates and Canadian oil sands tycoon Murray Edwards.

Carbon Engineering’s successful pilot plant in 2015 quickly attracted the attention of Hollub and other oil executives, who liked the idea of a climate solution that didn’t pose a direct threat to their core business of selling fossil fuels. If a DAC plant could pump more CO2 into the ground than would be produced by the resulting barrel of crude, then that oil could be considered “net-zero,” according to Hollub.

Occidental invested in Carbon Engineering alongside Chevron Corporation in early 2019, pledging to accelerate the commercialisation of the startup’s technology. In the intervening years, however, outside factors threatened to derail the whole project. That includes Oxy’s US$55 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum that sunk the company’s stock and incurred the wrath of activist investor Carl Icahn. Hollub survived calls for her resignation, only for Covid-19 and plunging oil prices to hammer the company’s stock once again in 2020.

Through it all, Hollub stuck with her commitment to carbon capture. Occidental became the first US oil company to lay out an “ambition” to become fully net-zero by 2050, including customer emissions. That put it ahead of US peers like Exxon, Chevron and ConocoPhillips, which have so far declined such measures.