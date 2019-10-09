Hopes of interim Sino-US trade deal fading

China's top trade negotiators will head to the United States this week amid fading optimism that both sides might be able to reach an interim deal to stem the damage from a bruising trade war.

The talks will take place tomorrow and on Friday in Washington, under the shadow of impending American tariffs which are due to kick in next Tuesday. The atmosphere has been made more tense by President Donald Trump's comments that how China handles the ongoing protests in Hong Kong could affect the outcome of negotiations.

Deputy-level trade negotiators kicked off working-level talks in Washington on Monday, in preparation for the ministerial-level talks this week that will be led by Vice-Premier Liu He on the Chinese side.

Experts say that both countries have been battered by the 15-month-long trade war, but while conditions are ripe for an interim deal, the outcome was still uncertain.

"We are at the stage where both sides are testing the other's determination. At this point, both the US' and China's interests and bottom lines should be very clear now," said Tsinghua University professor Zhao Kejin.

China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement yesterday that Mr Liu would lead a delegation comprising Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang, and officials from the Agriculture Ministry, Information Technology Ministry and the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's economic planning body.

The brief statement said the Chinese team would meet US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Notably, Mr Liu will not be heading to Washington this time holding the title of "special envoy" of Chinese President Xi Jinping, which he held in some of the previous 12 rounds of negotiations - suggesting that Mr Liu might have less authority to make concessions to cut a deal.

The latest round of trade talks is the first top-level talks since negotiations ended without result in July. Since then, both sides have imposed additional tariffs on each other, ratcheting up the temperature. The latest round will kick in next Tuesday, when the US is expected to raise tariffs on US$250 billion (S$345 billion) worth of Chinese products from 25 per cent to 30 per cent.

The US Commerce Department on Monday also announced it was blacklisting 28 Chinese public security bureaus and firms, over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims.

Mr Andy Mok, a senior research fellow at the Centre for China and Globalisation, a Beijing-based think-tank, said the move was likely timed precisely to "put pressure on the Chinese side, and put them on the defensive" just as talks got under way.

Shanghai-based professor Shen Dingli said the likelihood of a deal being struck hinges on whether Mr Trump, mired in an impeachment inquiry, decides that an interim deal would allow him to score political points against his domestic rivals.