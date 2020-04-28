Hope springs in artist's hands

Somewhere in the Swiss Alps, a girl sits on a field of green, completing a chain of stick figures holding hands.

Covering more than 3,000 sq m, the artwork titled Beyond Crisis is artist Guillaume Legros' latest work, created in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

Better known as Saype, the French artist is known for massive works of graffiti on grass best seen from the air.

For his new piece, Saype used biodegradable spray paint made from coal and chalk to create the work on a clearing near the resort town of Leysin, in western Switzerland.

The artist aims to send a message of hope and positivity to the world in these difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic.