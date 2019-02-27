Hooked to Lombok 'sea worm' festival

At the annual Bau Nyale festival - known locally as the sea worm festival - in Praya, Lombok, in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province, thousands of residents gather at the beach to catch nyale (colourful sea worms) that appear only once a year, the Jakarta Post said.

The festival which began on Feb 17 and ended on Monday is held to preserve tradition and attract tourists. Many are drawn to the festival, which included a fashion show, surfing contest and art and cultural performances this year.