Honouring the faithful departed

Visitors walk through a tunnel made with 70,000 flowers in tribute to the victims of Covid-19, during celebrations of the Day of the Dead, at the Jardim da Saudade de Sulacap cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday.

Known in Brazil as Dia de Finados, the holiday is one of remembrance and contemplation, where people mark the day by honouring lost loved ones with family members.

The worldwide death toll from Covid-19 has reached five million, with six countries accounting for most of the deaths.

There have been more than 9,300 reported cases in Brazil in the past week, with more than 21.8 million reported cases since the start of the pandemic.

More than 600,000 Brazilians have died from Covid-19.

A Brazilian congressional panel has called for President Jair Bolsonaro to be charged with crimes against humanity for his administration's alleged mismanagement of the response to the pandemic.

Mr Bolsonaro, who has refused to be vaccinated, contracted the coronavirus in July last year.