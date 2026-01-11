Hollywood stars battle for trophies at Sunday's Golden Globes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Jan 11 - Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet and other top names in show business will compete for prizes on Sunday at the Golden Globes, one of the major film contests on Hollywood's journey to the Academy Awards.

DiCaprio's film, "One Battle After Another," leads the pack of movie nominees at the champagne-fueled ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. The dark comedy tells the story of a washed-up revolutionary who springs into action when his daughter's life is in danger. Co-stars Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor were nominated alongside DiCaprio.

Comedian Nikki Glaser will return for a second stint as host of the awards show, which starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time (1 a.m. GMT Monday). The festivities will be broadcast live on CBS and will stream on Paramount+. TV shows also will be honored, and a podcast trophy will be handed out for the first time.

Glaser said Hollywood's A-list does not need to fear her monologue. Past Globes hosts have lobbed biting jokes at many of the stars in attendance.

"They shouldn't be worried because I really have made this set so that it doesn't ruin anyone's night," she said. "I don't think I'm going to have to avoid anyone at the after-party."

"One Battle," distributed by Warner Bros, will compete in the best movie musical or comedy category against table tennis tale "Marty Supreme" starring Chalamet and black comedy "Bugonia," among others.

The best movie drama race features "Jay Kelly," starring George Clooney as an actor grappling with his legacy and Adam Sandler as his devoted manager. Other nominated film dramas include Guillermo del Toro's take on "Frankenstein," supernatural horror flick "Sinners" and "Hamnet," a story about the family of William Shakespeare.

Among other acting nominees are Chalamet, Dwayne Johnson for "The Smashing Machine," Michael B. Jordan for "Sinners," Jessie Buckley for "Hamnet" and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for musical sequel "Wicked: For Good."

The Globes are among the first of the 2026 Hollywood accolades to be handed out before the film industry's top honors, the Academy Awards, in March.

Globes voters do not have a say in the Oscars, but a win at the Globes can help bring attention to potential Academy Awards contenders.

Recipients of the Globes are chosen by more than 300 entertainment journalists, compared with roughly 9,000 voters who select the Oscars. The Globes voting body was expanded in recent years and organizers instituted reforms after criticisms for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

Globes voters highlighted several international films in this year's nominations. They include Norwegian family drama "Sentimental Value," "It Was Just an Accident" from Iranian director Jafar Panahi, and Brazilian drama "The Secret Agent."

In a new podcast category, the field includes "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard," "Call Her Daddy," "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" and "The Mel Robbins Podcast."

HBO's vacation mystery "The White Lotus" leads TV categories in nominations, ahead of Netflix's limited series "Adolescence," about a 13-year-old accused of murder. REUTERS