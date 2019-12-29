HK protesters target mall near border

HONG KONG • Hong Kong riot police arrested at least 15 people in clashes yesterday with dozens of pro-democracy protesters who targeted a mall near the border with China to demonstrate against mainland tourists and shoppers.

Shouting "Liberate Hong Kong!", "Revolution of our time!" and "Return to the mainland!", about 100 protesters marched through the mall to demand that mainland Chinese traders leave the territory.

The protest in Sheung Shui was part of efforts to pressure the government by disrupting economic activity.

Masked plain-clothes officers wielding batons arrested 14 people, including a 14-year-old girl, after protesters forced shops to shut and harassed shoppers, said an Agence France-Presse reporter at the scene.

Hong Kong is a popular destination for mainland Chinese traders who buy goods in the territory, which has no sales tax and a reputation for genuine products, to resell in the mainland.

The fresh unrest ended a brief calm after protesters had battled riot police in shopping malls and streets of commercial districts across the city for three days over the Christmas period.

Riot police charged into the mall to reinforce the officers and used pepper spray to disperse a crowd of residents who gathered to protest against the arrests.

After the police left, some protesters remained on a footbridge linking the mall to an MTR metro station and harassed passers-by they thought were mainland Chinese tourists.

Another man was arrested by riot police in a later incident inside the mall, with his head covered in blood.

Hong Kong's many malls have become regular protest venues as protesters try to cause economic disruption in their push for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability.

Similar protests and clashes also took place in a mall in Kowloon Bay district, where a number of people were arrested last night.

Blood and a black mask were seen by an AFP reporter on the floor where plain-clothes police subdued protesters in the mall.

In recent years, Sheung Shui has been swamped by a huge influx of mainlanders and parallel traders seeking to circumvent Chinese taxes, angering many residents who have seen their local shops transformed to cater to the visitors.

The past month had seen a relative drop-off in violence and protests after pro-democracy candidates won by a landslide at local elections. But with Beijing and city leaders refusing further concessions, rallies and clashes reignited over the Christmas period.

The protests were initially sparked by a now-abandoned attempt to allow extraditions to the authoritarian mainland.

They have since morphed into a popular revolt against Beijing's rule, with spiralling fears that the city is losing some of its unique liberties.

Among the demands being made by protesters is an inquiry into the police, amnesty for the more than 6,000 people arrested and the right to elect Hong Kong's leader.

Since the protests started six months ago, Hong Kong police have earned a total of HK$135 million (S$23 million) in allowances, government figures show.

The meal and work-related allowances were on top of HK$950 million overtime pay that the police have earned since the protests intensified in June, according to the figures released to city legislators on Friday.

The Chinese-ruled city has been convulsed by more than 900 often violent protests since June, the security bureau said earlier.

In a written response to questions from pro-democracy lawmakers, the Civil Service Bureau said HK$50 million in meal allowances had been paid to front-line officers and back-end clerical staff who have worked 12 hours or more within a day since the turmoil began.

Another HK$85 million was paid out for work-related allowances, it said. The bureau did not give a breakdown, but the allowances could include those paid to policemen who worked undercover or in plain clothes for 30 days.

