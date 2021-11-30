Covid-19

High infection risk from Omicron, WHO says

  • Published
    1 hour ago

The Omicron variant poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have "severe consequences" in some places, the World Health Organisation said yesterday.

No Omicron-linked deaths were reported yet, with research needed to assess its potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines and previous infections, it added.

Meanwhile, BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson said they are working on vaccines that target Omicron in case their existing shots are not effective against it.

