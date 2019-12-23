Here's a note for you - written in robot hand

WASHINGTON • Mr Roger Byous and his wife Vonita were surprised when an anniversary card from their son arrived in the mail. They were even more surprised by the unrecognisable handwriting inside.

"I just started wondering, 'Whaaat?'" said Mr Byous, 73. "It didn't look quite right, but we couldn't figure out why."

It turned out that their son had not picked up the pen that scripted his heartfelt congratulations on 48 years of wedded bliss.

A robot had.

"It wasn't exactly a personal touch," Mr Byous said, but "we're glad he remembered us".

Digitalisation has long reached deep into people's lives: Family photos are in the cloud. Mum's recipes are indexed on an app.

Now technology is being deployed to try to replicate a human touch, as a growing number of consumers turn to pen-wielding robots that can mimic the loops and patterns of the human hand.

These robot-scribed cards and letters are testing the proposition that machines can generate the intimacy of a handwritten note.

Some services include smudges and ink blots in their mailings. Others programme the robots to be imprecise - varying the pressure on the pens, for example, or inconsistently sizing characters and spacing - to make the writing appear believably human.

At Handwrytten, a fast-growing service in Phoenix, robots are outfitted with Pilot G2 pens in blue ink because, as founder David Wachs said, it is "more realistic-looking" than black. The pens also leave an imprint on the paper.

But the results can be clumsy, even unsettling. Critics bristle at the idea of outsourcing personal correspondence, saying it renders it meaningless. And they see it as one more example of how technology is being used to fake authenticity.



A robot writing a sample card. A growing number of consumers are turning to such pen-wielding robots that can mimic the loops and patterns of the human hand. PHOTO: WASHINGTON POST



"Having a robot write for you - it's a rather clever business plan, but it seems like a complete betrayal," said Dr Ellen Handler Spitz, a senior lecturer in humanities at Yale University. "Handwritten notes are special precisely because they are intimate, because a part of your body is touching the paper, creating a personal connection."

When the Byouses finally asked their son, Shanan, about the mysterious cursive on their card, he told them he used the Handwrytten app because it was cheaper - and easier - than going to the store, picking out a card and paying for postage.

Plus, he said, he liked that he could schedule it ahead of time.

"To me, it's the same, whether a robot writes it or I do," said Mr Shanan Byous, 47, who works for an IT company in Atlanta. "What matters is that I was thinking of them."

