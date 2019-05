Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo yesterday, and the two leaders discussed new areas of cooperation. In a post on Facebook, DPM Heng said he and Mr Abe also "reaffirmed our countries' commitment to strengthen the open, inclusive and rules-based multilateral trading system". Yesterday, he also met Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso. Mr Heng wraps up his visit to Japan today.