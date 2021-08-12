Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russia's Far East

MOSCOW (XINHUA) - A Mi-8 helicopter carrying three crew members and 13 tourists crashed in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, and eight of the people on board survived the accident, local media reported early Thursday (Aug 12).

The rest are presumed to be missing and "are being looked for", while the cause of the crash remains unknown, Sputnik quoted Russia's emergencies services as saying.

"At 12.50am on Aug 12, 2021 (5.50am Singapore time), information was received about the crash landing of a Mi-8 helicopter of the Vityaz-Aero airline in the area of the Kuril Lake of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve," the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

Kamchatka's Governor Vladimir Solodov had departed for the crash site, accompanied by medics and emergencies service staffers, Sputnik reported.