Helicopter crash lands in ocean off Norway, all 6 aboard rescued

Updated
Feb 29, 2024, 05:03 AM
Published
Feb 29, 2024, 03:58 AM

OSLO - A helicopter carrying six people crash landed in the ocean off the coast of western Norway on Wednesday, and all those on board were later hoisted from the sea, the country's Joint Rescue Coordination Centres said.

Norwegian police separately confirmed an accident had taken place, news agency NTB reported.

The medical status of the six people on board was not known, the JRCC said.

The helicopter belonged to Bristow Norway, the company's country manager, Heidi Wulff Heimark, told daily Stavanger Aftenblad.

Bristow Norway transports crew to and from oil and gas platforms in the North Sea.

Air traffic data showed several rescue helicopters circling in the air near an island west of Bergen, Norway's second biggest city and a busy hub for the Norwegian offshore oil and gas industry.

In 2016, an Airbus Super Puma helicopter returning from the North Sea crashed in roughly the same area, killing all 13 people aboard.

The accident led to the suspension of the use of that type of helicopter by the Norwegian oil and gas industry. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top