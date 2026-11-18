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BOGOTA, Nov 17 - US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will travel to Colombia on Wednesday to deliver military equipment and discuss security cooperation, Colombia's defense minister said on Tuesday.

Jorge Eduardo Mora told the country's congress that Hegseth would hand over a first Hercules C-130 aircraft to the Colombian military during his visit to Bogota, adding that "I think two more are coming."

"We're going to look at other interesting issues, such as how the US needs to continue supporting us to restore security for Colombians," Mora said.

The United States is Colombia’s main ally in the fight against drug trafficking and illegal armed groups, whose decades-long insurgency has killed some 450,000 people and displaced millions.

In August, Colombia joined the Shield of the Americas, a US-led multinational military initiative aimed at combating drug cartels and other transnational criminal actors.

Late on Tuesday, Hegseth posted an image of himself on social media visiting the US military's Southern Command in Miami, which oversees US military operations in Latin America.

"The idea here is to be kinetic, to kill the enemy: the designated terrorist organizations who have been ravaging these countries, ravaging our communities," Hegseth said in a video posted by the Pentagon from Southern Command headquarters.

The Pentagon did not publicly announce his travel to Miami and did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on his trip to Latin America.

Regional media said Hegseth planned to visit Venezuela after his stop in Colombia. Reuters was unable to confirm the reports. REUTERS