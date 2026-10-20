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Hegseth meets Netanyahu in unannounced visit to Israel: Axios

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News of Pete Hegseth’s trip comes a day after US President Donald Trump endorsed Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel’s parliamentary election to be held in October.

News of Pete Hegseth’s trip comes a day after US President Donald Trump endorsed Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel’s parliamentary election to be held in October.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an unannounced visit to Israel on Oct 19, Axios reported, citing two sources with knowledge.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the visit. The Pentagon declined comment, while Israel’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of Hegseth’s trip comes a day after US President Donald Trump endorsed Netanyahu in Israel’s parliamentary election to be held in October – its first vote since the Hamas attack on Oct 7, 2023, that shook the country and plunged the Middle East into turmoil, as Israel went to war in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition is projected to lose its governing majority, although the opposition may also struggle to form a government, opinion polls show.

US Vice-President JD Vance, however, declined to endorse Netanyahu in an interview earlier on Oct 19, saying he was not getting involved in Israeli elections.

“I endorse American candidates, and that’s where I’m focused on is the midterms,” Vance, who travelled to Budapest and endorsed Viktor Orban in Hungarian election earlier in 2026, said in an interview with digital media outlet 2WAY.

“I’m not anti-endorsing him, but I’m not pro-endorsing him, I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections.” Vance said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.