Heavy Rio de Janeiro rains kill at least 11 people

A child collects belongings in a flooded area after heavy rains hit Rio de Janeiro, in Pedreira complex slums, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A man walks on debris of a collapsed house after heavy rains hit Rio de Janeiro, in Pedreira complex slums, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Children carry belongings in a flooded area after heavy rains hit Rio de Janeiro, in Pedreira complex slums, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Renata de Oliveira, 57, is comforted by her cousin Andreia Soares after she lost her belongings following heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro, in Acari slums complex, Brazil, January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A child carries belongings in a flooded area after heavy rains hit Rio de Janeiro, in Pedreira complex slums, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Updated
55 sec ago
Published
56 sec ago

RIO DE JANEIRO - Heavy rains that buffeted Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state this weekend have killed at least 11 people, according to the state fire service.

The rains flooded streets, the capital city's metro line and peoples' homes, bringing down trees and causing landslides.

Rio's Mayor Eduardo Paes announced a state of emergency while President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government offered federal support.

Firefighters are still looking for one woman who is missing after her vehicle fell in a river. REUTERS

